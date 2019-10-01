Suspect killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Todd County

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Todd County. Troopers say at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday they were called to a shooting involving an Elkton Police Officer and a Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy, on East Main Street in the Elkton.

Preliminary investigation revealed the officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that an Elkton officer had encountered earlier in the day. During the traffic stop, the male driver brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Todd County Coroner’s Office. He was the sole occupant of the truck, and no officers were injured.

The investigation continues and is being conducted by Lieutenant Derek Smith of the Kentucky State Police. No further information is available for release at this time.

