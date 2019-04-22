Suspected Porter Pike Killer arraigned

One of the two men indicted in the murder of a man on Porter Pike, has been arraigned. Jeffery Smith appeared before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise to plead not guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, and receiving a stolen firearm.

Smith and Antonio Wilson are accused of killing Smajo Miropija whose body was found severely burned in a business on Porter Pike this past February. Smith's bond is set at $250,000 cash.

Wilson's bond is currently $500,000 cash, as he awaits extradition from the Philippines.

