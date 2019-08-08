TAZ Trucking adding more than 50 jobs, brings $7 million investment to Warren County

Thursday morning Governor Matt Bevin announced TAZ Trucking Inc. will grow in Bowling Green with a $7.3 million investment expected to create as many as 57 new jobs.

“Kentucky’s extraordinary logistics strength extends beyond our major shipping hubs in Northern Kentucky and Louisville,” Gov. Bevin said. “As evidenced by the rapid growth of TAZ Trucking, the commonwealth’s prime location provides a distinct advantage in shipping and distribution for communities across the state. Congratulations to a company that is truly on the move and to the Bowling Green region, where we continue to see remarkable progress and job creation.”

TAZ Trucking leaders plan to add up to 30 new truck drivers and 27 support staff for the company’s administrative office and newly built machine shop.

The new growth comes just six weeks after company and local leaders cut the ribbon on a previous expansion.

In 2017, the company invested nearly $10 million to purchase 53 acres and build a 30,000-square-foot machine shop and truck loading station. The investment also included a 20,000-square-foot office.

“We are ready to grow with the Bowling Green community and increase our capacity to serve our current customers and new customers,” said Tahir Zukic, TAZ Trucking president. “We know this will assist in the access to transportation in South Central Kentucky and are excited to be part of the solution.”

TAZ Trucking was co-founded in 2004 by Zukic and his wife, Amira, who relocated from war-torn Bosnia to the US by way of Germany in 2000. In 2003, Tahir acquired a truck to go into business for himself after attaining his CDL and driving for Nashville’s Western Express Trucking. The company has since grown from one truck, one trailer, and one dispatcher to include 93 employees and more than 80 vehicles. Today, TAZ Trucking transports dry, non-hazardous goods to all 48 states in the continental US.

Senator Mike Wilson, of Bowling Green, commended the company for its commitment to the local workforce.

“I want to congratulate TAZ Trucking for making this major investment that will provide Warren County with 57 new jobs,” Sen. Wilson said. “Thank you to all those involved for prioritizing continued expansion, responsible growth and job creation here in the Bowling Green community.”

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said TAZ Trucking exemplifies the success possible for area companies.

“TAZ Trucking is a prime example of what Bowling Green has to offer for those wanting to start and grow a business,” said Mayor Wilkerson. “We are thrilled TAZ Trucking decided to call Bowling Green home 19 years ago and applaud them on their continued success.”

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon welcomed the news of TAZ Trucking’s growth.

“We appreciate TAZ Trucking’s continued investment in Warren County,” Judge-Executive Buchanon said. “Their continued growth and success further emphasize the strength of the transportation sector in Warren County.”

Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, noted the quick turnaround between projects for the company.

“We are excited for TAZ Trucking’s expansion after opening their new facility only two months ago,” Bunch said. “We look forward to supporting them on the continued growth of their trucking operations in South Central Kentucky.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in July preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $250,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $550,000 and annual targets of creation and maintenance of 27 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years and paying an average hourly wage of $17 including benefits across those jobs

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, TAZ can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

For more information on TAZ Trucking, visit www.TazTrucking.net.