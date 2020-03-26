T.J. Regional Health clinics are now offering visits through Telehealth

T.J. Regional Health clinics are now offering visits via Telehealth, an interactive audio/video system that allows patients to access quality healthcare from the comfort of their own home.

Patients who need refills, follow-up appointments or new consultations with a specialist can call the T.J. Health Pavilion or any T.J. clinic to schedule a virtual visit.

These visits are conducted on a smartphone, tablet, or computer with almost no wait time, and they are covered by most

insurance plans.

Because HIPAA compliance is a top priority, T.J. Telehealth visits are conducted securely to ensure strict patient privacy and confidentiality.

As part of the visit, the doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant has the ability to order testing such as lab work, x-rays, and other tests if they are urgently needed. Patients can also schedule an in-person visit with their provider if it is deemed emergent or necessary.

T.J. Regional Health staff will be reaching out to patients who already have scheduled appointments to see if a Telehealth visit is appropriate.

“We are proud to be able to serve the community’s healthcare needs by providing access to care especially during this challenging time,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “The T.J. Telehealth solution provides another option for patient and provider interaction while still allowing for social distancing.”

Patients who need to schedule a non-emergent appointment are asked to call their provider’s office to schedule a T.J. Telehealth visit.

To assist in keeping the community informed, frequent updates are posted on the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page and at tjsamson.org..

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state

hotline at 1-800-722-5725