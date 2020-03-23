T.J. Regional Health establishes local hotline to help answer COVID-19 questions

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Hours may be adjusted if needed.

One question that many people are asking is, “How can I get tested, and why do some people receive testing versus others?” The nation’s healthcare facilities, including T.J. Regional Health, are working with a limited supply of COVID-19 test kits. In addition to limited supply,

healthcare providers are required to follow the strict CDC guidelines which ultimately focuses on testing those with significant symptoms, who are at risk, or who have known exposure. The ultimate goal is to protect the community and to have the ability to test anyone in the case of an outbreak in our area, but as a nation and here locally, there is still a shortage of test kits.

Every healthcare organization is working to procure more test kits as they become available, so that testing capabilities can be expanded as soon as possible. The addition of multiple commercial laboratories will help to get test results back as quickly as possible.

If you call the hotline, or if you visit your doctor, Urgent Care, or the Emergency Room, it is imperative that you follow the advice of the medical professional. Going out into public against medical advice is irresponsible and puts yourself and others at risk of exposure to the virus.

As a reminder, we strongly encourage people to stay home if you can. Practice social distancing.

Practice exceptionally good hand washing. While most people who get COVID-19 will likely have mild symptoms and recover in just a few days, the most vulnerable among us need the rest of us to do what we can to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The public can help to minimize the spread of infection by following these standard precautions:

- Practice social distancing. Stay home when possible and maintain a distance of six feet between yourself and others when outside the home.

- Practice exceptionally good hand hygiene.

- Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth and eyes.

- Avoid other people who are sick.

- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow.

- Wipe down frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, phones, remote controls, and water faucets.

To assist in keeping the community informed, frequent updates are posted on the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page and at tjsamson.org.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus or kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.