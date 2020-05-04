T.J. Regional Health lifts restrictions on Elective and Outpatient Procedures

T.J. Regional Health announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, May 6, it will lift the temporary restrictions placed on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to the COVID-19 virus. The decision follows the release of Governor Beshear’s phased reopening plan for the Commonwealth.

“This is great news for patients whose healthcare may have taken a backseat due to COVID-19,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “Our team is ready to deliver safe care to all patients. We continue to follow and even exceed all safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.”

Safety protocols put in place regarding care include, but are not limited to:

· The number of procedures is limited to eliminate overlap in patient volumes.

· Everyone who enters T.J. facilities, including team members, will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and will be required to wear a mask. Patients are encouraged to bring their own mask, but one will be provided, if needed.

· Visitors are restricted at both hospitals and at the Pavilion, with few exceptions. Support persons arriving with patients scheduled for outpatient services or surgery should remain in their vehicle. At registration, the patient will provide a phone number for communication with their support person.

· Surgical patients will be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their scheduled surgery or other outpatient procedure.

· Waiting areas have been reconfigured to ensure six-foot social distancing.

· Continuous cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.

· Infectious patients will continue to be cared for in isolation, away from non-infectious patients.

In addition to the safety protocols, all T.J. Regional Health facilities are fully prepared should there be a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“Our new normal is that we now live with the COVID-19 virus. It’s in our communities, and it’s not going away any time soon,” Thornbury said. “As people resume some activities, we may see a spike in the virus and we will always err on the side of caution as it relates to protecting our patients, our team members, and our community, and will return to more restrictive policies and protocols if necessary.”

Until a vaccine or cure is found, T.J. Regional Health will remain prepared at all times to handle a surge and care for our community and surrounding area by maintaining a sufficient supply of PPE as well as other resources necessary to care for COVID-19 patients.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Thornbury. “Our services may look a little different in the new normal, but our commitment to our mission, to deliver high-quality, compassionate, personalized healthcare, remains the same.”

Patients who wish to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should first visit with their medical provider. Appointments can be requested over the phone or at

tjregionalhealth.org.