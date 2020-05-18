T.J. Regional Health provides update on visitor guidelines and universal masking

T.J. Regional Health announced today that patients will be allowed one visitor or support person in all of its facilities, with the exception of COVID-19 patients and the Skilled Nursing Unit.

The following guidelines and restrictions for visitors are in place until further notice:

Hospitals:

· One visitor or support person per patient is allowed.

· Please do not come to the hospital to visit if you are sick.

· All patients and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the point of entry.

· All patients and visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors must supply their own mask.

· Visitors must properly wear their face mask over their nose and mouth throughout the duration of their visit. Those who do not will be asked to leave.

· Visitors must be 18 or older.

· Visiting hours at T.J. Samson and T.J. Health Columbia will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. No overnight visitors are allowed. Exceptions may be made on a case by case basis such as a parent staying with a pediatric patient or end-of-life situations.

· Those who are visiting an inpatient at T.J. Samson must enter through the South Entrance. Those visiting an inpatient at T.J. Health Columbia will enter through the Emergency Department.

· Visitors should remain in the room with the patient and should not go to common areas such as the cafeteria or waiting rooms.

· Visitors are not allowed for patients in any COVID-19 unit or the Skilled Nursing Unit.

T.J. Health Pavilion and Clinics:

· One visitor or support person per patient is allowed.

· All patients and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the point of entry.

· All patients and visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors must supply their own mask.

· Patients and visitors must properly wear their face mask over their nose and mouth throughout the duration of their visit. Those who do not will be asked to leave.

It is important to note that visitor restrictions are subject to change as COVID-19 continues to evolve.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visitor guidelines and universal masking, click here