T.J. Regional Health to host multiple blood drives over the next few weeks

The T.J. Health Pavilion in Glasgow is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, March 25 from 1PM to 6PM in the community center.

T.J. Regional Health says blood drives nationwide are being cancelled at an alarming rate, which is decreasing the nation’s blood supply. As of last week, it is estimated that 150,000 units have been lost due to cancellations. Because the need for blood never stops, T.J. Regional Health will host multiple blood drives over the next few weeks at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

T.J. Regional Health says they understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive, but the American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff, including:

• Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy

• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process

• Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors, and

• Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment

For an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS