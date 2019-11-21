T.J. Samson Community Hospital hosts annual "Day of Giving"

In the spirit of Thanksgiving officials at T.J. Samson Community Hospital are showing that they are thankful by giving back to the community.

Thursday organizers at the hospital held their annual "Day of Giving" where they distribute collected items to organizations throughout the community.

"Our hospital is T.J. Samson Community Hospital and community is in there for a reason," said LaDonna Rogers, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. "We have 1,200 employees and we are serving our community, what we do every day when people come through our doors, but this is an opportunity for us to get out and go into their doors and see exactly who is in need in our community."

Items collected include canned goods, toiletries, and cash money.

TJ Samson Community Hospital is holding their annual Day of Giving today. Hundreds in the community will benefit from food, toiletries, and monetary donations. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/EwZOwvUzoC — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 21, 2019

Organizations receiving donations include the Boys and Girls Club, Toys for Tots, local food pantries, and the Barren River Animal Welfare Association.

"When you go to the boys and girls club and you see the children that are benefiting from what you've brought them or you go to a church and their food pantry is empty and you see that they feed 50 families a week, that does nothing but humble you and make your heart feel good," said Rogers.

The collected items go to at least 15 different organizations in the community.

They estimate through this program they help thousands of people.