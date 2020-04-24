T.J. Samson Regional Health puts new measures in place ahead of Monday's opening of some services

Area healthcare facilities are gearing up for re-opening on Monday following the Governor’s announcement earlier this week that phase one of reopening of healthcare services.

Laboratory, Diagnostic and radiology services, and non-urgent in-person physician visits at T.J. Samson Regional Health will re-open on Monday.

T.J. Samson Regional Health already has screeners at every entrance at every facility. Screeners take temperatures, ask questions pertaining to COVID-19 exposure, and give everyone a mask if they don't have one already.

Management anticipates their lab's area to see their biggest influx of patients on Monday as people have been waiting to get labs done for the past 6-8 weeks, and because these are not a scheduled visit. Before the pandemic, the hospital was doing about 120-130 labs, according to Jenny Cerwinske the Executive Vice President of Practice Management at T.J. Samson. In order to practice proper social distancing on Monday, conducting that many labs will not be possible, and scheduling appointments for these services might be required in the near future.

"I feel that we're going to have a lot of people trying to come out because they want their labs done that they have not had done in the last six to eight weeks. I think once we work on getting it out, letting them know that we're only allowing in at a time to try to space their time out that we hopefully don't get an influx right on Monday morning," said Cerwinske.

Additionally, they have put new measures in place throughout their facilities so people can minimize contact to as little as possible.

"We moved our waiting area out into the main corridor. We only allow nine seats that are six feet apart. So, we're only allowing in nine people at a time," explained Cerwinske.

Additional patients will be asked to wait in their car until the others move through the designated waiting area. They will then receive a call letting them know they can come in, register, and wait.

Restricted visitor policies will be allowed only still at this point such as a parent with a child, healthcare givers.

"That's for PPE purposes, but and also to ensure social distancing within the building," said Cerwinske.

Management noted that the urgent care clinic is safe as they have two sections for patients which are divided into patients with respiratory issues and non-respiratory issues. Staff is also assigned a section/side to care for throughout their shift.

In regards to COVID-19 testing, the staff is screening outpatients over the phone first, seeing if they pass that screening, then a nurse will conduct a drive-thru testing outside in the parking lot.

According to T.J. Regional Health, waiting areas, chairs, doorknobs, and other high-touch surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized hourly.

"We don't want people to be scared. Yes, it's healthcare and we think everybody sick is coming here, but we are probably cleaning more than anybody you could think is cleaning. We're masking, we're taking all the precautions that we need to to make it safe for you to come," said Cerwinske.

The Emergency Departments at T.J. Samson and at T.J. Health Columbia has put precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of all patients. The staff is fully protected with masks, gowns, gloves, face shields, and other personal protective equipment. There are separate treatment areas for patients who show signs of respiratory illness versus patients who have non-infectious symptoms. Everyone who enters the facility is screened at the point of entry and few people other than patients or staff are allowed to enter. These precautions, and others, ensure that patients who need to seek care can do so safely.

"So although we're encouraging telehealth, those that have symptoms, things that they would have come in if they normally felt bad, we need them to come in. The longer they wait the more damage they do to themselves and it's then harder for us to try to correct it," said Cerwinske.