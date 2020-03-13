T.J. Samson Regional Health takes precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hospitals across the Commonwealth are taking precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and that includes T.J. Regional Health.

"I think many people who are commenting on this virus have used the words, uncharted waters, or uncharted territory, and I think that's fair," said Brent Wright with T.J. Family Medicine who is also the President of the Kentucky Medical Association.

Many community members use the T.J. Samson Pavilion to walk and exercise in, but that won't be an option starting Monday. They will be limiting access starting Monday to only patients. However, family and caretakers can accompany patients though.

"We want to make sure we protect those individuals we want to make sure we do everything in our power to screen, to educate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus," said Dr. Wright.

At this time, the hospital on North Race Street has not made any restrictions. If needed, they will start to screen visitors.

"So one of the things I'm hearing that's concerning me is this is just a bad flu, or just a bad cold, and things are being overblown or people are being much too serious about this, I would like to say as a healthcare professional that is not the best approach,"

Patients are recommended to call their healthcare providers before going in to get tested so the hospitals or offices can take all precautionary measures.

Don't forget to wash your hands, and practice social distancing which means keeping a respectable distance of six feet from one another.