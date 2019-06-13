T.J Samson hosts 20th anniversary carnival for C.A.M.P T.J.

T.J. Samson Hospital's rehabilitation department hosted its annual Discovery Academy C.A.M.P T.J. for children ranging in age from elementary school to high school.

The camp helps children with special needs, who require assistance, beyond the normal school year.

Thursday, they celebrated the 20th anniversary with a carnival at South Green Elementary school.

Past campers, volunteers, and employees all stopped by to help celebrate the milestone.

"To see it 20 years later is really amazing, to see some of the children that were with the camp twenty years ago now being in their late twenties, it really is pretty amazing," said CEO Neil Thornbury.

T.J Sampson will be celebrating its 90th anniversary on September 21st at the Glasgow airport with the 'Groove and Glow'.

For more information on the upcoming event, click Here.