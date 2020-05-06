T.J. Samson's Women's Conference canceled until 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, T.J. Samson Community Hospital says it is not possible to have the T.J. Samson Women’s Conference on the rescheduled June date.

They have decided it is best to cancel the event for 2020 and to carry those plans over to March 25, 2021. The keynote speaker, Lisa Bentley, has been secured for that date, as well as Lisa Richardson. 21 event.

They are offering their guests, two options: to carry your registration over to 2021 or to request a refund. If you request a refund, you can still register for next year’s event.