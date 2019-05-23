TRAFFIC ALERT: Barren County at Nobob Road

By  | 
Updated: Thu 11:40 AM, May 23, 2019

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren Co. Sheriff's Office is currently working a non-injury accident involving a semi.

The accident is around the 6000 block of Nobob Road to the Monroe County line.

The road is blocked and will remain closed while crews continue to work accident.

 