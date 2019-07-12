TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-65 northbound near mile marker 97

A traffic advisory has been issued after a Friday morning crash near mile marker 97 just north of Elizabethtown.

From the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4:

"A semi is overturned and leaking fuel, blocking all three lanes at the incident location near Mile Marker 97. There is some roadway surface damage. Recovery crews are in route to upright the vehicle and clean up the fuel spill. Transportation crews will work to ensure the roadway is safe before it reopens. Closure duration is estimated around 4 hours. Alternate routes toward Louisville are suggested via US 31W and US 31E."