TSA finds high-capacity magazines hidden in baby toy at Orlando airport

The Transportation Security Administration says an airline passenger used a baby toy to try to smuggle ammunition into a plane.

The high-capacity gun magazines were found hidden inside a Prop-a-Pillar baby support toy at Orlando International Airport.

The agency's online post says the toy and the box were made to look factory-sealed, but the report says officers at the airport took a closer look at the toy after X-ray screening.

That's when they found and confiscated the ammunition and called police.

TSA says it has discovered more than 200 guns in carry-on bags nationwide during a recent two-week period.

The post urges passengers to read TSA guidelines on transporting firearms.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.