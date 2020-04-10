TUTORIAL: Making CDC-approved homemade masks without having to sew

Masks - as we've been learning - can be hard to come by these days; so, many are turning to making cloth ones themselves.

With the CDC recommendation standing that anyone who goes into the public should be wearing one -- they have come out with instructions on how you can make your own.

To make one out of a T-shirt, all you need is a pair of scissors and perhaps a tape measure to get the right length.

According to their website, you should cut horizontally across the shirt, about 7 to 8 inches from the bottom.

You'll end up with a rectangular loop of fabric. Laying it down flat, from the right side, you'll start creating your tie strings. Cut horizontally 6 to 7 inches across near the top and bottom - leaving about half an inch to an inch of fabric left for strings.

Once those cuts reach the 6 to 7 inches, cut vertically to meet from top to bottom, creating a rectangle. At the edge where you started your cut, cut out that rectangle, thus creating four ends of tie strings and a portion of fabric to cover your mouth.

The CDC says: tie a set of strings around your neck and then the other set over the top of your head.

There is also instruction on how to make a mask out of a bandana, coffee filter, and hair ties.