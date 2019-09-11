Taco Bell offers a new vegetarian menu

Updated: Wed 11:47 AM, Sep 11, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) – You can add Taco Bell to the list of fast-food chains expanding their vegetarian options.

Taco Bell is highlighting its vegetarian items instead of venturing into plant-based meat alternatives. (Source: Taco Bell/CNN)

A redesigned menu featuring a new vegetarian section is rolling out at all of Taco Bell’s 7,000 U.S. locations.

About 7% of all items ordered at Taco Bell are either vegetarian or made meatless by substitution or removal, the company says.

Taco Bell will mark vegetarian items on the menu with a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association certification.

Taco bell officials say their restaurants offer more than a dozen vegetarian dishes.

Customers can also substitute beans for meat in any menu item.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.



 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus