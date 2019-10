Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos Wednesday at participating locations.

The giveaway goes with the fast food restaurant's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion.

The Washington Nationals' Trea Turner stole second base during Game 1 of the series, hence everyone getting a taco.

But the time to get a free taco is limited.

The deal only lasts four hours, from 2-6 p.m.

