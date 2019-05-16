Tattoo ink recalled for bacterial contamination concerns

Tattoo ink varieties have been recalled over concerns that they are tainted with bacteria, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The FDA became aware of the contamination during routine testing.

Inks contaminated with microorganisms may cause infection and serious health issues when introduced to the skin, including scarring.

Symptoms of infections include rashes or lesions in areas where the ink has been used.

The following inks have been recalled:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc. (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Consumers and tattoo ink artists should avoid use of the affected inks.

Anyone who thinks they may have been hurt by the tattoo inks should contact their tattoo artist, their physician, and should also consider reporting their injury to MedWatch: FDA’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program, the FDA said.

The FDA said it’s working with the manufacturers to remove the tainted ink from the market.

