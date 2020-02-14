Taylor Co. man arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

A Campbellsville man has been arrested by KSP after allegedly having and distributing exploitative images of minors.

On Thursday, February 13, Kentucky State Police arrested 27-year-old Benjamin A. Sallee on charges related to unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Sallee was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing pictures of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Campbellsville. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Sallee has been charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Sallee was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.