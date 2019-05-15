Teacher accused bathroom recordings pleads not guilty

A former Kentucky teacher has pleaded not guilty to charges that he placed a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school.

The Paducah Sun reports 53-year-old Mark Boggess appeared in court Tuesday to answer to charges of voyeurism and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He had been a teacher and a track coach at Murray High School.

Police have said they arrested Boggess after staff at Murray High reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station. Police spokesman Sgt. Brant Shutt said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons has said Boggess resigned after his arrest.