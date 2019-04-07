Teen charged in deadly Scott Co. shooting

Authorities were called to a home on Long Lick Road around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff said the shooting followed an argument at the home.

When investigators arrived they found a man fatally wounded. The Scott County coroner confirmed the victim is Michael Ray Smith, 47.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old who was living in the home, is facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment and minor in possession of a firearm. Due to the teen's age, their identity has not been released.

According to the sheriff, there were seven people in the house at the time of the shooting: two adults and five children.

The children have been released to the Cabinet of Family Services.

The Scott Co. coroner has transferred Smith's body to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.