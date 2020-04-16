Teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of father

Police say a Kentucky teen has been charged with fatally shooting his father.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 18-year-old David Augustine of Shelbyville was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses hours after 48-year-old Bret Augustine was found fatally shot at a Shelby County residence.

The statement says David Augustine led officers on a short pursuit before he was arrested. Augustine was being held at the Shelby County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

