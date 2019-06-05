Teen spends senior year battling cancer, graduates high school

The summer before senior year Mckenize Rogers had a plan for how to spend the final chapter of her high school career.

"You know, senior year is a big year for everybody, especially for me it was going to be my senior year in sports," said Rogers.

However, overnight thoughts of grades and graduation became nothing compared to the fight ahead of her.

"My phone rang at like 7:45, I was at the post office out on Scottsville Road getting ready to open the window up and it rang again and I realized it was a Louisville number and I thought, 'Well I'm going to answer it,'" said Deanna Rogers, Mckenize's Mom.

It was May 25th, 2018 when the Rogers' family received a call that would change everything.

"And at that moment I had to do the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life was to tell my child that she had cancer," said Deanna Rogers.

After doing a biopsy on a lump in her neck, doctor's diagnosed Mckenize Rogers with stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma disease.

For the next six months, Rogers would be in and out of the hospital going through chemotherapy.

"It was very hard mentally more than it was physically just because I was a very outgoing, social person and I actually got so sick I was in isolation for very many months," said Rogers.

Throughout her time in the hospital, Rogers never lost sight of school and spent most of her senior year taking classes online.

"I was convinced I wasn't going to make it, I was convinced these online classes just weren't going to do it for me, I was going to have to do summer school, I was going to have to transfer," said Rogers.

Rogers persevered earning all A's and B's in her classes.

Exactly one year from the day of her diagnosis, on May 25th, 2019 Rogers walked the stage at her high school graduation.

"Graduation is something that I've looked forward to since the day I walked into my freshman year," said Rogers.

Today, Rogers is doing much better.

"The type of cancer I have it's something I will live with forever, but right now I actually have no active lymph nodes, which is amazing, but I do have some that are still enlarged," said Rogers.

Rogers has plans to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.

She wants to study psychology and help people with mental illness.