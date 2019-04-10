Teen surprises friend at Special Olympics practice, asks him to prom

One special needs individual was surprised by a good friend when she asked him to prom. The sweet moment was caught on camera.

Neither Maydson nor Ethan have ever been to a dance before, but come Saturday, that is all going to change.

"I was about to get done with track and coach he said he had a special surprise," said Ethan Follis, Special Olympic athlete/Glasgow student.

Madyson Sturgeon, the 14-year-old teen from Glasgow has special needs little sister. She says she's always seen those with disabilities, far from disabled.

"People who are different deserve everything that everyone else gets," she added.

This is why she decided to ask Special Olympic athlete, Follis, to the Jesus Prom 2019 while he was at track practice.

"The sign says, 'I'm hooked on asking you, so take the bait and be her date for the Jesus prom 2019'," said Coach James Cheely, Barren County Special Olympics program.

"He likes fishing so we went with this one," explained Sturgeon as to why she used that phrase on the sign.

Follis was diagnosed with aspergers, epilepsy and has a brain tumor. He's a Special Olympic bowler, track and basketball star who seems thrilled to escort Madyson to the big dance.

"Whats gonna be the best part" 13 News Reporter, Kelly Dean asked.

"Going with her," answered Follis.

The Jesus Prom is put on by Highland Hills Church, and is an annual event for special needs individuals.

"A lot of these kids through their younger days when they were in school, didn't have a chance to go to a prom, so this has become for the older folks their really opportunity to have a prom type experience," said Coach Cheely.

In a day in age where bullying is all too prevalent, it's reassuring too see this teen's heart in the right place.​

"Folks like Madyson who step up and say, Let me take you, that's a big thing for a 14-year-old girl," said Coach Cheely.

A seemingly unlikely match that turned out to the perfect pair, reminding us ALL, that friendship has no barriers.

"Are you at least happy?" asked Sturgeon.

"Yeah," a grinning Follis responded.

The Jesus prom will take place this Saturday at Red Cross Elementary in Glasgow. Those attending will get a limo ride, make up and hair done, and of course, get to dance.​