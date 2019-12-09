Teen uses methamphetamine, woman now facing drug charges in Logan County

A woman is now facing drug charges after a 13-year-old is admitted to the hospital for methamphetamine use in Logan County.

Police later determined the child received meth from another juvenile on the school bus and snorted it.

Officials say the suspected meth had come from a resident on Sportsman Club Road and it belonged to the child's mother.

Authorities spoke with Dana Johnson, who granted them access to search the residence.

Police found a black lockbox that had approximately 7 grams of meth., 2 glass smoking devices, a digital scale, and butane lighters.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center.