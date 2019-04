The Warren County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jairi Gallegos is described as a Hispanic female around 5-foot-5, weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen in the Oakland

area at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue tank top, black shoes, and white socks.

If you have any information about where Jairi Gallegos may be, please call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633.