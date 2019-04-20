Teenager battling leukemia is granted dream vacation by Make-A-Wish

Blaze Pizza hosted a statewide fundraiser today for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which creates life-changing wishes for children with a critical illness.

South Warren High School student battling leukemia got his wish granted Saturday.

"Seth was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August of 2016," said Jennifer Green, Seth's mother.

Since that point Seth has been on a long journey of chemotherapy.

"He has been a warrior to say the least," said Jennifer.

Seth is now in "maintenance treatment" until August 2019. But, despite fighting leukemia, Seth has one wish.

"Make-A-Wish approached us very early after his diagnosis," said Jennifer.

It was a two-year process, but now his wish to go to Hawaii is being granted thanks to the fundraising efforts of Blaze Pizza.

"I really think it is probably like a life changing event for them because, you know, they've had it so hard and the struggle he's been through. For us to be able to grant him this wish is just going to bring so much happiness to his life," said Blaze Pizza General Manager, Jennifer Vowles.

20 percent of sales Saturday went towards Make-A-Wish to help make another child's dream come true.

For a child like Seth, going to Hawaii means so much more than a vacation.

"It's meant a lot, it's a great support system, and a lot of hard times that they helped me with," said Seth.

"Make-A-Wish I think does an excellent job of working together with service providers and healthcare providers to make sure that they give kids going through cancer treatment something to be excited about and to live for," said Jennifer.

"We're just having a Hawaiian party party here today for Seth," said Vowles.

"I just think it's an amazing organization and for people that face the challenge and adversity that cancer brings, I think it brings hope and healing," said Jennifer.

The Greens plan to travel to Hawaii this summer to go sight seeing, scuba diving, and cliff jumping.