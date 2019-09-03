Teens charged in Edmonson County after backpack found with drugs

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teens after finding a backpack with drugs.

Last Friday evening, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in Brownsville on Grassland Road.

Authorities say a 17-year-old from Smiths Grove, along with 18-year-old Jagger Keith Filback, had had a black backpack when first seen.

They were asked to leave but deputies say a backpack fitting the same description of the earlier bag was discovered by the homeowner inside the residence.

Deputies found suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile and Filback were questioned in regards to the backpack.

Both were charged with possession of meth, tampering with physical evidence, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession.

Filback was also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance, under 18 years of age).