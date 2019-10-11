Temp Drops And Raindrops!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, October 11, 2019

We warmed back into the 80s Thursday as south winds took over. Friday also looks quite warm, but a BIG change is on the way! A sharp cold front arrives Friday night with blustery conditions along with showers and a few thunderstorms. This will be followed by tumbling temperatures, as we drop into the low 40s Saturday morning. We'll struggle just to make it back to 60° Saturday afternoon, even with sunshine. Sunday morning will be our coldest of the season so far, with upper 30s for lows...chilly enough for patchy frost in sheltered areas! A slow warm-up early next week is followed by another system with a good rain chance and more cool air to come.

FRIDAY: Breezy with Scattered Showers, Turning Cooler Overnight

High 80, Low 40, winds SW-13

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 60, Low 36, winds W-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High 69, winds 43, winds SW-6

