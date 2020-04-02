Temperatures Are Climbing And The Sun Is Shining

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Thursday, April 2, 2020
April is off to a chilly start, but a big warmup is on the way! Highs climb back to near seasonal levels Thursday under mostly sunny skies before jumping into the low 70s Friday! The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High 65, Low 42, winds E-5
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High 70, Low 48, winds E-5
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warm
High 73, Low 53, winds SE-7
