Temperatures Back on the Climb!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 20, 2019

The work week began with seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine Monday. Expect a fair amount of sun in the days ahead, but it will feel more Summer-like once again as temperatures climb. Expect highs in the upper 80s Tuesday into Wednesday, with just a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances appears minimal through the upcoming holiday weekend, with early-season heat the big story! Highs will soar into the 90s beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 87, Low 69, winds SE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chance of a Late Day Thunderstorm

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-13

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High 91, Low 68, winds SW-9