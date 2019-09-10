Temperatures Bubbling Near 100°

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Fall starts in less than two weeks, but you wouldn't know it from the way it feels this week! The heatwave that began Monday goes into Tuesday as temps in the mid-90s feels closer to 100° with added humidity. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm near sunset. Expect a repeat on Wednesday, with just a slight chance for a late day thundershower. Rain chances stay slim through the days ahead, with readings staying hot through Friday. We will catch a little cooling this weekend along with a bit of a drop in humidity.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid, An Evening T/Storm Possible

High 96, Low 71, winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid with Isolated PM Thunderstorms

High 94, Low 70, winds SW-6

THURSDAY: Continued Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 71, winds SW-5

