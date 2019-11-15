Temperatures Inch Upward

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, November 15, 2019

The sunshine we enjoyed Friday carries over through the weekend. Expect a slow but steady warming trend into early next week. Our weather looks quiet through mid-week before our next frontal system arrives with rain chances Thursday into Friday. We will see readings climb back to near seasonal norms before another cooldown late next week.

SATURDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 50, Low 25, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High 54, Low 31, winds W-5

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 52, Low 34, winds W-5