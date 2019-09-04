Temporary Relief From The Heat On The Way

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The summer weather continues today with heat and humidity on the rise. A cold front moves through today this system may touch off a few isolated, light rain showers, but most areas will remain dry. Behind the front, we'll catch a bit of relief, with lows dropping into the more seasonal upper 50s to low 60s for a few nights and highs dropping into the low 80s Thursday. Expect a quiet weather pattern to dominate into the upcoming weekend, with highs slowly climbing back into the low 90s by Monday.

In the Atlantic, we continue to watch Deadly Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 2 system. This storm is now moving northward, paralleling the east coast of Florida. Dorian is expected to ride the coast north still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane force winds. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Deadly Hurricane Dorian.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 60, winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 83, Low 58, winds NE-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 87, Low 64, winds NW-6

