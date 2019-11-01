Temps Fall Back, Time Falls Back

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, November 1, 2019

...DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS 2AM SUNDAY MORNING...

There were plenty of chills and thrills around for Halloween as much colder air, gusty winds and there were even a few reports of sleet with snowflakes! Skies clear after midnight, setting us up for a hard freeze Friday morning. Even with full sunshine, we'll struggle just to climb to near 50° Friday afternoon. The weekend also looks chilly, although we stay dry. We warm back into the 60s for highs in time for Election Day, with just a slight chance for a shower.

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 48, Low 32, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cool

High 52, Low 29, winds NW-12

SUNDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool

High 53, Low 32, winds SW-6

