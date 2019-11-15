Temps On A Slow, Steady Pace Upward

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, November 15, 2019

Friday will be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. Overall, a gradual warming trend will continue through next week. The only interruption comes from a weak system Tuesday that may bring a few showers to the area.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 47, Low 30, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 52, Low 28, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High 54, Low 31, winds W-6

