Temps On A Slow, Steady Pace Upward

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Friday, November 15, 2019
Friday will be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. Overall, a gradual warming trend will continue through next week. The only interruption comes from a weak system Tuesday that may bring a few showers to the area.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High 47, Low 30, winds NE-7
SATURDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer
High 52, Low 28, winds NE-7
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild
High 54, Low 31, winds W-6
