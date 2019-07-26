Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looking for man with Bowling Green ties

Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel is being sought by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for vehicular homicide. (Photo: TBI)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man they say has ties to the Bowling Green area.

Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel is wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI for vehicular homicide in Bedford County, TN. He has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted list. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Torres-Rangel, 28, is described as a 5'6" hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the following numbers:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
SA Rob Schlafly
1-800-TBI-FIND

Sgt. Charles Stewart THP- CID
615-253-3234

 
