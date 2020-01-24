Tennessee Tech student being tested for Coronavirus

According to a release from Tennessee Tech's website, the University says:

"We are sending our best wishes to the student who is awaiting test results. We understand everyone’s concerns, and we continue to work closely with local and state healthcare professionals and the Tennessee Department of Health.

At this time, it has been reinforced to us by the Tennessee Department of Health that no action needs to be taken by campus community members.

Tennessee Tech healthcare professionals acted quickly with appropriate protocol, and we will continue to follow the best practices currently known. We have tremendous partners in local and state healthcare. We will post updated information as soon as it is made available to us using all avenues of communication available.

On Thursday, a student at Tennessee Tech University presented with very mild symptoms, and with his recent travel history met the criteria for testing for possible infection with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health providers quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing, but nothing has been confirmed. The individual is being kept isolated while precautionary testing is being conducted. Tennessee Tech and healthcare professionals continue to communicate and collaborate with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

The Tennessee Department of Health advises that while we await test results, there are no specific actions other individuals need to take. As soon as more information about the situation becomes available it will be made aware to be made to the public."