Tennessee church not allowed to participate in Franklin Drive-In Easter services

Franklin Drive-In is hosting drive-in church services for Easter Sunday by carrying a variety of church services for people to drive up and view.

Sunrise Service Buffalo Springs Missionary Baptist Church out of Westmoreland, Tenn. was scheduled to participate in Franklin's drive-in Easter Weekend church services.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes thinks the drive-in services are a good idea but added that he will not be allowed that church to meet in Kentucky at the drive-in.

"I instructed the owner of the drive-in that based on the governor's order of the travel, that I could not in good conscious allow Tennessee church to come into Kentucky to hold a service," said Barnes.

At the drive-in on Sunday, everyone must follow state and CDC guidelines, and Barnes says all cars much be at least six feet apart.

Here are the services this weekend:

Friday/Saturday - Victory Hill Church (Scottsville, KY) Gates 6:45 p.m. service 7:30 p.m. on the Big Screen. E-Tickets are Required due to Limited Space. Go to their website, victoryhill.us or Facebook page to request a ticket. Only one ticket is required per vehicle.

Sunday - 9 a.m. service Mitchellville General Baptist Church (also known as Blue Door)/Cornerstone Baptist Church (Franklin) Gates 8:30 a.m.

11 a.m. service B.G. Christian Church (Bowling Green) Gates 10:30 a.m.