Tennessee family searching for lost dog in Russellville

A Tennessee family is tirelessly searching for their lost puppy after she went missing over a week ago in Russellville.

Dorothy and Paul Scheckter, two people who spend their free time taking in shelter animals and working to get them a home, have found that now they need help.

"Friday night, June 28, she got scared by a lawnmower starting up and she took off," said Dorothy Scheckter.

For over a week, Dorothy and Paul have been searching fields, streets, and shelters with help from the surrounding community.

"The outreach and the kindness of strangers who don't know us are reaching out to help us find our Lexie," Dorothy said.

This isn't just an ordinary couple. Their free time is spent helping, recusing and fostering animals.

Paul Scheckter is a pilot who volunteers to fly, sometimes three times a week, for Pilots and Paws Rescue Flights, a non-profit organization.

"He helps to transport animals from shelters to rescues all over the country," Dorothy said.

Dorothy fosters kittens and takes in any animal that comes her way, with the help of Lexi's gentle spirit.

"Every night when the sun goes down, to know there's another day without her and no clues so we're desperate, we are desperate to find her," said Dorothy.

Lexi has a collar and tags with a number and address. She is mostly black with white and tan colors.

If you've seen Lexi or have any information on her whereabouts contact

(585) 329-6617 or (270) 772-2341.