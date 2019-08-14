Tennessee lawmakers considering near-total ban on abortions

Lawmakers in Tennessee are considering a bill that would ban almost all abortions.

The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings on Monday and Tuesday on a bill that would ban abortions "at the point at which a viable pregnancy is presumed to exist or has been confirmed."

Doctors who disregard the law could face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if enacted.

Victims of rape or incest would not be exempt from the law.

The only exemptions would be cases in which a doctor deems the abortion necessary to save a woman's life.