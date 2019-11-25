Tennessee man arrested after crashing into buildings

Early Sunday morning, Scottsville Police were sent to the Dollar General Market on Burnley Road after a white truck had run into the building setting off the alarm.

Officers located Kyle Conatser, of Portland, TN, across the street in the white truck near Pharmacy Arts.

Both the Dollar General Market and Pharmacy Arts suffered damage. Police were able to recover video surveillance of what they called an intentional act of vandalism to both businesses.

Conatser was charged with burglary 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, and operating the vehicle under the influence.