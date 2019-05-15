Tennessee man charged after child found unsecured gun, shot mother at baseball game

A man faces charges after an 8-year-old accidentally shot his mother at a baseball game Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at USA Baseball Stadium in Millington.

Charles McFarland, 76, faces reckless endangerment charges.

Police said the child found the gun inside McFarland's vintage World War II Jeep, which was at the game as part of a Veterans Appreciation Day.

Officers said the gun was unsecured and the child picked it up, thinking it was a toy.

His mother was hit by the gunshot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Millington police said while McFarland had the right to carry the gun, he didn't take proper precautions.

"Secure your weapon if you have a weapon," Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar said. "Everybody's got a right to carry if you get a carry permit, but you need to use common sense and secure your weapons.

The University of Memphis and Tennessee-Martin were scheduled to play the annual Babe Howard Classic, but the game was canceled after the shooting.

