Tennessee man charged with killing infant after finding out he’s not the father

A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of killing a four-month-old after learning he was not the boy's father.

On April 12, the boy's mother called police saying he was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

By the time the boy arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma injuries, including a fractured skull, fractured rib, and pneumonia.

On April 23, the infant's mother told police Agurcia-Avila confessed to her that he hit the child multiple times in the head because he was angry upon discovering the boy was not his--something he was made to believe during the pregnancy.

Agurcia-Avila was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse.

