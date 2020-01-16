Welfare check in Bowling Green leads to a drug arrest

A Tennessee man is behind bars after Bowling Green Police conducted a welfare check Wednesday night on a man who was found sitting slumped over in his vehicle on New Towne Drive.

Officials say the man, 30-year-old Colt Alley, was asleep behind the wheel when police made contact with him.

He claimed that he had become tired after leaving his sister's house in the Lovers Lane Traditions area, in Bowling Green and pulled over to take a nap.

While speaking with Alley, police noticed a spoon with residue and a needle in the cup holder at which point he was detained.

Alley admitted to law enforcement that he had used heroin prior to leaving his sister's house.

A search of Alley's vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and possible heroin and marijuana residue.

Alley was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail on several drug charges.