WATCH LIVE: Tenn. trash fire could take hours, even days, to be put out, firefighters say

A thick, black billow of smoke can be seen for miles around in Knoxville as a fire erupted at a recycling center.

Firefighters evacuated about 70 homes near the fire as a precaution.

The Knoxville Fire Department said anyone else who is near the fire at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center should leave the area.

The area of the fire has grown from one acre to an acre and a half. Crews are bringing excavators onto the scene to dig through the trash and reach the source of the fire.

Fire crews called it a "big trash fire" burning through mostly paper and plastics.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a forklift backfired, shot a spark into a nearby pile of paper, and ignited the massive fire, according to an early investigation.

Several loud booms could be heard in the background of a Facebook live video as WVLT news crews gave updates from the scene. Fire crews said they believe the sound was propane tanks exploding.

Fire Captain D.J. Corcoran said they're working to extinguish the "big trash fire" and it could take hours or days to completely put out the blaze.

Twenty five employees, who were working at the plant, were safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far.

Firefighters told WVLT that no homes are in danger of catching fire.

They did tell anyone stays behind to stay inside and turn off their HVAC system. That way smoke does not circulate into their homes.

The power utility company said they cut power to 700 homes in the vicinity of the fire as a precaution.

The Salvation Army opened a shelter at a gym nearby for people who need a place to go.

Officials said the call came in shortly after 1 p.m.

