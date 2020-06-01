'Test Kitchen': Hot Rods experiment turning Reinhart Club into restaurant

The Hot Rods are swinging out new ideas to get patrons back to the home of the 2021 Midwest league.

The Hot Rods have successfully 'test kitchen-ed' the Reinhart Club last Friday as a restaurant. Eric Leach, General Manager/Chief Operating Officer for the Bowling Green Hot Rods says he wanted to find a way to bring back events to the home of the Hot Rods and simulate an atmosphere of a time before COVID-19.

"We started curbside pick-up. When Gov. Beshear said that restaurants could open up, we have this beautiful facility and it runs as a restaurant during games and we thought why not do that?" said Leach. "Let's try and make it like a game like atmosphere. So have the big board on, have all the TVs in the Club going on. Because quite honestly we miss our fans as much as they miss us so it's a way for us to pull off an event and have fun.

The dinner menu included appetizers such as wings, pulled pork potatoe skins and pretzel bites with beer cheese as well as various entrees and desserts. Also offered were a kids meal option.

"We did reservations and were precautious on this first one and reduced capacity even less than they had asked and the first setting sold out. And so we had the second setting and based on the success we're hoping to do this maybe once or twice a month," said Leach. "We miss being apart of the community and being engaged. Trust me we want to host people out here extremely bad but we're waiting to hear from Major League Baseball and we've submitted a proposal to the governors office to be able to open up our facility in a reduced capacity. So we're looking for that to be able to host events back at the ball park real soon.

For more information about the Hot Rods visit Reinhart Club to learn more.

