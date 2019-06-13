Texas daycare refused to let toddler’s godfather, sole father figure attend Father’s Day event

A Texas mother is searching for a new daycare for her young son after she says the boy’s godfather and sole father figure wasn’t allowed to attend a Father’s Day event.

Mother Tiffany Tillotson was excited when she finally found a daycare for her 3-year-old son Nas, but just two days into his enrollment, she pulled him out of the Parent’s Choice Daycare in Spring, Texas.

The mother was told her son’s godfather, Jason Moore, would not be able to attend a “Doughnuts with Dad” event on Friday.

“I just thought it was something cute that his godfather could participate in and do with him on a normal day for a holiday that he would not normally be able to celebrate,” Tillotson said.

Nas’ father is not in his life, but Moore stepped in to make sure the little boy never feels like his life is different.

"I think every young man – white, black, purple, blue – should have a father figure in their life,” said Moore, who did not have a father in his life.

Tillotson says when she spoke to the daycare leaders, they told her they didn’t want extra people at the event. When she explained Nas didn’t have a father, they told her it was for security reasons.

However, Moore has consent to pick Nas up from daycare.

“If I’m giving you permission to pick up my child and you have all consent from me to do that, why would you not have consent to sit down and eat a doughnut with him for an hour?” Tillotson said.

Tillotson says, at this point, an apology from the daycare would not make a difference. She is searching for a new location to send Nas.

The mother says she wants her story told, so others realize that not every family is the same and that can leave children feeling excluded.

“Every family doesn’t have the structure that I think they believe every family has,” she said. “They should make exceptions for those that have differences.”

